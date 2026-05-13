Avatar: Fire and Ash is coming to Disney+ in June

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Ben hoped that Avatar: Fire and Ash would make its way to Disney+ sometime in May when he wrote about it becoming available for digital purchase and on Blu-Ray a while back. He'll have to wait a bit longer than that.

James Cameron and crew have announced that Avatar: Fire and Ash will become available for streaming on Disney+ from the 24th of June. This means it will have been six months and five days between the movie's theatrical release and Disney+ debut. A few weeks longer than we had to wait for Avatar: The Way of Water.

Will you watch Avatar: Fire and Ash on Disney+?