Avatar: Fire and Ash will be available digitally next week and on Blu-ray in May

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Avatar: Fire and Ash was one of the biggest movies of 2025 but it wasn't nearly as big as the prior entries into the franchise, with around $1.485 billion to its name, which is enough to make it the 16th biggest-film of all-time by box office sales, even if it raked in almost $900 million less than Avatar: Way of Water.

With this being the case, the film has been solely a theatrical offering for a few months up to this point, but this will soon be changing as it has been revealed that Avatar: Fire and Ash will be coming to digital platforms as soon as next week on March 31. It will then be followed by a Blu-ray physical edition on May 19 and no doubt somewhere between these two versions of the movie, the Disney+ debut will be slotted in.

Long story short, if you haven't seen Avatar: Fire and Ash yet, you soon will be able to do so from the comfort of your home. Check out our review of the movie here.