Authentically James Bond: Check out the title sequence for 007 First Light featuring Lana Del Ray's song

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When it comes to making any James Bond experience, there are certain elements that must be preserved and reflected. Martinis can only be shaken and not stirred, a Walther PPK must be the weapon of choice, and ideally an Aston Martin is the chosen car. But there are also a few creative elements that lesser reflect the persona and character of 007 himself, namely that the project must kick off with a stylish opening sequence accompanied by an original song.

During the BAFTA Games Awards, we got our first taste of this very title sequence for IO Interactive's highly anticipated 007 First Light, with this opening video being where we can find Lana Del Ray's original song, known as "First Light" and co-written by Bond veteran David Arnold, being performed too.

If you've ever seen a Bond film, you'll feel right at home watching this opening sequence that feels as glitzy and glamorous as the theatrical offerings. You can see it below, and as for when 007 First Light will actually debut, the launch is planned for May 27 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with Switch 2 to follow at a later date due to a recent delay.