Australian town crier sets new world record for loudest scream ever

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Joseph McGrail-Bateup has cemented his place in the history books after setting the world record for the loudest scream ever recorded. The attempt took place in Canberra, Australia, where his scream measured a whopping 122.4 decibels. In other words, it was marginally louder than the previous record of 121.7 decibels, which had stood since 1994.

McGrail-Bateup is a town crier in Canberra and specifically used the word "now" during the record attempt. The sound level is roughly equivalent to the noise of a chainsaw or a jet plane taking off. Guinness World Records confirmed the record after the measurement was conducted under controlled conditions using professional equipment.

According to McGrail-Bateup, it took several attempts, and his voice was severely strained and affected for several days after the record attempt.