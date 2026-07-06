Australian Space Agency thinks it has identified the "mysterious space balls" washing ashore in Queensland

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In a rather unusual turn of events, residents of the Northern Queensland area of Australia found themselves baffled by strange and "mysterious space balls" that were washing ashore on their beaches. When the objects started appearing on beaches, residents were informed to stay away from the devices and to report them to local authorities, mostly for safety precautions in case they were flammable, explosive, or contained hazardous substances, and perhaps for the best as now the Australian Space Agency has seemingly identified the objects.

As per BBC News, the ASA has stated that the objects seem to be "pressure vessels from a space launch vehicle". This has yet to be proven accurate, as the ASA are in conversation with other agencies and authorities around the world to officially confirm the identity and purpose of the objects.

The ASA continues: "The objects' location and characteristics are consistent with debris from a foreign rocket body that recently re-entered the atmosphere from orbit".

Until the objects are officially identified, the Queensland fire department is maintaining its 50-metre exclusion zone around each object, continuing to ask residents to stay away from the devices and to report them to relevant authorities.