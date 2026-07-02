Attack on Titan 3 promised for winter launch on all platforms

Following the recent reveal, Koei Tecmo has now confirmed that fans won't have to wait too much longer before being able to dive into Attack on Titan 3. The upcoming action game will be launching on an undetermined date this winter, which effectively opens the door to a December-February arrival. Granted, no exact date or tighter window has been mentioned.

What we do know is that when launch occurs, Attack on Titan 3 will land on PC (via Steam), PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2. A new gameplay trailer dedicated to the title has also arrived, spotlighting the intense action and mobility gear combat, both inside and outside of the city walls.

Take a look at the hectic new gameplay trailer below and stay tuned for more information from Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force as we edge closer to winter and the firm launch date is shared.