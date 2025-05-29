Atomic Heart tops 10 million players

HQ

Many were absolutely entranced by the idea of Atomic Heart when it was presented to the world, offering up a Soviet-like BioShock experience. When the game launched at the start of 2023, it proved to be a hit too, even if the gameplay led to a varied array of opinions and impressions. Still, the game has been a success for the most part, so much so that in the approximate 25 months since it debuted, it has now managed to surpass 10 million total players.

This was confirmed by developer Mundfish in a post on social media, where the studio notes that the game has "officially hit 10 MILLION players worldwide!" The creator adds to this with the following:

"What started as a dream has become a reality beyond anything we imagined. This achievement is the result of our team's relentless dedication, bold vision, and unwavering focus on quality. But most importantly, thanks to our amazing community. Your passion, creativity, and support have truly brought Atomic Heart to life.

"From that very first idea to today, you've been part of this journey. And we're just getting started."

What the future holds for the game remains unclear, but it has been supported by three expansions since launch, all of which we separately reviewed. Check out our thoughts on Annihilation Instinct, Trapped in Limbo, and Enchantment Under the Sea.