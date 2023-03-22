Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart hits 5 million players

In just three weeks, the game has proven its popularity.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Atomic Heart, the open-world FPS from developer Mundfish, has reached over 5 million players in the weeks since it launched.

As confirmed by Mundfish over on Twitter, Atomic Heart's player count has reached an impressive number. Even with Game Pass likely inflating that number somewhat, due to people being able to play the game as part of the subscription service, it still proves that the game is popular.

Mundfish is reportedly planning on taking advantage of this popularity, and already has plans for an Atomic Heart 2.

Have you played Atomic Heart?

Atomic Heart

Related texts

0
Atomic HeartScore

Atomic Heart
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Mundfish is taking a crack at a BioShock-style game with this action-heavy title set in an alternate Soviet Union.



Loading next content