Atomic Heart hits 5 million players

Atomic Heart, the open-world FPS from developer Mundfish, has reached over 5 million players in the weeks since it launched.

As confirmed by Mundfish over on Twitter, Atomic Heart's player count has reached an impressive number. Even with Game Pass likely inflating that number somewhat, due to people being able to play the game as part of the subscription service, it still proves that the game is popular.

Mundfish is reportedly planning on taking advantage of this popularity, and already has plans for an Atomic Heart 2.

