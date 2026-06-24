Atlético de Madrid reaches deal for Alejandro Grimaldo, currently with Spain at World Cup

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Atlético de Madrid is preparing the first signing of the summer, and they are looking for a defender that has been part of Luis de la Fuente's squad for Spain, including this World Cup, but hasn't played in LaLiga for ten years: Alejandro Grimaldo. The 30-year-old left wing-back will be brought from Bayer Leverkusen for around 20 million euros, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The deal for the defender comes after Real Madrid "stole" at the last moment two desired players that seemed ready to sign for Atleti: Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella. Finally, Grimaldo was secured and now the verbal agreement has been reached between all parties, including the price: Bayer Leverkusen will receive over 20 million euros, including add-ons, for a player that arrived at their team for free in 2023, coming from Benfica. Before that, between 2011 and 2015, he played for Barcelona B.

Grimaldo wasn't the first choice for Atleti, but he fits the squad as a verstile player who, according to AS, has been the defender with more goal contributions (14 goals scored, 12 assists) in the last three years from the top five leagues.