Atlético de Madrid fans vote 17 legends to be included in a new Walk of Legends

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Atlético de Madrid members were given the option to decide which players would have a place in a new "Walk of Legends" at the Metropolitano Stadium. Originally, the Metropolitano Stadium featured a Walk of Legends in which every player that defended the red and white colours for over 100 matches would be included.

That led to controversy, as it would include players that maybe played for enough time but didn't leave a big mark, while others would be excluded despite playing less time at Atleti. Thibaut Courtois' plaque even got torn down by fans when the Belgian goalkeeper, now at Real Madrid, said that he was now "in the right side of history" in a 2022 interview.

The club has decided to remove the plaques and create a new Walk of Legends with a reduced number of plaques, 18, and a vote was held last Christmas with the votes of 47,095 members participated.

The 18 most emblematic players in Atlético de Madrid's history, including Griezmann

The criteria was to choose, from a pool of 200 players, the most important players in the club's history, excluding active players, and these were the results, in order of votes:



Fernando Torres

Luis Aragonés

Futre

Simeone

Gabi

Adelardo

Escudero

Ben Barek

Godín

Gárate

Collar

Kiko

Pantic

Forlán

Aparicio

Arteche

Falcao



Additionally, a space will be reserved for Antoine Griezmann, who was active when the vote took place but left the club at the end of this season, moving to Orlando City. The Social Committee unanimously voted to reserve a space for the French player too.