Atlanta Faze secures final Call of Duty League Major of the season, Championship Weekend bracket locked in

HQ

It may seem early for the 2025 Call of Duty League season to be coming to an end, but this is happening because the season actually originally kicked off in December 2024. Over the weekend, the fourth and final Major happened, which means that now all eyes are being directed to the Championship Weekend that will take place at the end of June.

Before talking about that event and the bracket that has been locked in, it's worth talking about Major IV, which happened at DreamHack Dallas. After a busy qualification period and a hectic weekend of action, the Atlanta Faze returned to the mountaintop after overcoming the Miami Heretics in a dominant 3-1 final. This means that the Faze finishes the season in second place, behind the Los Angeles Thieves (505 and 540 points respectively).

Call of Duty League

With this final event sorted, the Championship Weekend bracket has been confirmed, with four teams not qualifying for the event due to lacking the required points. They are the Minnesota Rokkr, Cloud9 New York, Los Angeles Guerrillas M8, and Vegas Falcons. The other eight teams have been seeded as the following:



LA Thieves vs. Boston Breach



Vancouver Surge vs. Miami Heretics



Atlanta Faze vs. OpTic Texas



Toronto Ultra vs. Carolina Royal Ravens



The Championship Weekend happens between June 26 and 29, and you can see the full bracket below.