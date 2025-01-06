Astralis locks in Counter-Strike partnership with Zowie

HQ

To kick off the week, Danish esports organisation Astralis has revealed that it has tapped hardware manufacturer Zowie for its latest partnership. This deal will see the monitor maker equipping the organisation's Counter-Strike 2 players and practice facilities with the latest array of Zowie gadgets, including the New Fast TN 400Hz DyAc 2 Gaming Monitor.

As for what this partnership will hope to achieve, the announcement adds that the monitors will ideally enable Astralis' CS2 players to "perform at the peak of their abilities when it matters most." To add to this, there will be a degree of back and forth, as Astralis' players will be expected to provide performance data and feedback to help Zowie continue to innovate and improve its products.

Speaking about the partnership, Astralis sports director Kasper Straube stated: "Supplying our players with the best gear to perform at the highest level has always been a top priority. ZOWIE's uncompromising dedication to innovation and technological perfection aligns perfectly with our ambition always to seek to push boundaries in esports. Now, with ZOWIE as a new official partner, our players will have the ideal conditions they need in their persistent pursuit of success."

Zowie's monitors will also become standard equipment at Copenhagen's gaming hub and event centre, Astralis Nexus, as part of this partnership.