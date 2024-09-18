Astralis has brought on cadiaN as its new in-game leader

HQ

The Danish esports powerhouse that is Astralis has announced that it has added a veteran star to its ranks to serve as the in-game leader. Following a stint at Team Liquid, Casper "cadiaN" Møller has joined the Danish team, replacing Alexander "bro" Bro on the main roster.

Speaking about this signing, Astralis adds: "This signing reaffirms our commitment to maintaining a Danish roster capable of competing with the global elite."

CadiaN also commented a little on the signing, noting "I understand some might see this as a controversial move, given my history with the team and past rivalries. Some may even question whether stepping away from the AWP is the right decision. But the truth is, I share the same vision as Astralis: always striving to be the best, building a top Danish CS roster, and competing for the biggest titles."

We'll get to see cadiaN's debut as an Astralis player later this month when the team competes in the BLAST Premier Fall Final 2024 at the Forum in Copenhagen between September 25 and 29.