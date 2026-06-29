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Assetto Corsa Rally

Assetto Corsa Rally continues its journey towards version 1.0 with the addition of online multiplayer and Greek tracks

You can now play with up to 16 players in Early Access and race on the gravel tracks of Elatia-Zeli or Loutraki.

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Assetto Corsa Rally (PC) Steam Account - GLOBAL

Assetto Corsa Rally (PC) Steam Account - GLOBAL

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Supernova Games, Kunos Simulazioni, and 505 Games has unveiled the latest update for their rally driving simulator, Assetto Corsa Rally, currently in Early Access. Update 0.5 introduces new content and a long-awaited feature to give the project a boost: online multiplayer.

You can now create private, customisable rooms with up to 16 players racing, with options to adjust both weather conditions and vehicle and spectator restrictions. In addition, a standard events calendar and a premium weekend event will be launched, running from Friday to Sunday.

There are also new developments regarding the physics in version 0.5 of Assetto Corsa Rally. The internal functionality has been revised and a new type of tyre has been introduced, alongside a more stable calculation of load sensitivity, scaled according to pressure and the size of the contact patch. Surface recognition has been redesigned with unique sets of parameters and terrain-specific modifications, complemented by the introduction of longitudinal and lateral drag effects on soft surfaces.

Finally, two new stages have also been added to the Rally of Greece: the Loutraki special stage and the Elatia special stage. With all this in mind, take a look at everything this new update has to offer as the game progresses towards its full release in the trailer below.

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Assetto Corsa Rally
Assetto Corsa Rally
Assetto Corsa Rally
Assetto Corsa Rally

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