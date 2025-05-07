Assetto Corsa Evo updates its Early Access to version 0.2

HQ

Great news for simracing fans. Kunos Simulazioni has today released a major update for Assetto Corsa EVO, the new instalment of the driving simulator franchise. This 0.2 version is available for AC EVO's Early Access on Steam, and it's a big step forward for current users of the game, as it offers a lot of content, both online and offline.

Starting with the highlights, Update 0.2 includes two new game modes, Open and Career. Open Mode is an offline option where players will have immediate access to all kinds of customisation options for all vehicles. Career Mode, on the other hand, does rely on player progression, integrating with Driving Academy and the game's internal economy, so you feel like you're building your career as a driver one step at a time. This mode is also available offline.

Assetto Corsa EVO 0.2 also includes seven new vehicles, descriptions of which can also be found below, and two tracks: The Americas, located in Austin, Texas, and Donington Park (Leicestershire, England).

New Vehicles in AC EVO 0.2



Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA



Lotus Exige V6 Cup



Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 (964)



Mazda MX-5 (NA)



Honda NSX-R



Maserati GT2



Alfa Romeo 75 1.8 Turbo Evoluzione



There is also a new feature that will be interesting for its application to the professional side of the game, as there is now a Replay Gallery where players can review footage of their races and tests in search of maximum effectiveness on the tarmac.

In addition, there is a large list of minor improvements and tweaks to the technical, AI and other subsystems for AC EVO included in this update, which can be found in full here.