Assetto Corsa Evo 0.4 arrives next month, includes Lewis Hamilton's F1 Ferrari

Kunos Simulazioni has had a bit of a tough time of late regarding the hyped Assetto Corsa Evo as the game since it launched in Early Access has not kept the high standard that we sim-racing fans are used to regarding Assetto Corsa, something that they naturally hope to remedy and fix with upcoming updates and "early December" it's finally time for the 0.4 version.

In this version we will, among other things, get to drive around Monza and Kunos also announced earlier today that we will get to drive the 2025 Formula 1 car from Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton's car.