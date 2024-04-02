Assetto Corsa 2 is now Assetto Cosa Evo and will arrive later this year

HQ

Many of us were disheartened to see Kunos and 505 Games fail to mention Assetto Corsa 2 in their financial forecasts for the current fiscal year. That made us fear that the long-awaited sequel to Assetto Corsa wouldn't arrive in 2024 as planned, and the recent restructuring issues at 505 Games didn't bode too well for the future of racing the car. But it looks like that won't be the case, as Assetto changes not only what's under the bonnet, but the whole range.

But let's leave the metaphors aside for a moment. Assetto Corsa 2 does not exist, because what we will see later this year is Assetto Corsa Evo, a new release that, as its name suggests, evolves the driving simulator to a new stage. And the most curious thing about this announcement has been the way in which it has been produced.

It turns out that in yesterday's Assetto Corsa Competizione update, which introduced a new track for the Nürburgring circuit, the developers introduced an illuminated race panel with 2024 on a black background and a QR code, something you might well pass by without noticing during a race. However, Spanish simracer Heikki360ES noticed this detail in a video which you can watch below.

The QR code leads to a new website where a video with Assetto Corsa Evo plays and highlights 2024 as the release year. We expect to know more in the coming weeks, but one thing is for sure: Assetto Corsa has a future, and that future is Evo.