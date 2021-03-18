Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first expansion set for April 29

We're less than six weeks away from going to Ireland in Wrath of the Druids.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Ubisoft did as usual announce its post-launch plans for a game early when we got Assassin's Creed Valhalla's roadmap last October. The problem with telling us stuff early is that some details haven't been nailed down yet, so we had to make due with knowing that the game's first story expansion would be ready "next Spring". Now we know the exact date to mark on our old-fashioned calendars.

The Canadian studio has revealed that Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Wrath of the Druids expansion will launch on April 29. Besides that, the developers only reiterate we'll be going to Ireland in hope of stopping the druidic cult called Children of Danu and learn more about Gaelic myths and folklore. Expect to learn much more next month.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy