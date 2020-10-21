Post-launch plans for Assassin's Creed Valhalla revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the most anticipated games this year, and it's scheduled to release on November 10. Not long ago we just had one last look before its official launch, and it was also confirmed that Valhalla has gone gold.

Now, Ubisoft has more information for us. The company just announced post-launch plans for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, with a lot of content that we can look forward to. These include a Season Pass with two major expansions, four seasons of updates brimmed with free content for all players.

Free content season 1 is expected to begin this December, including in-game events such as Viking Yule Festival, new settlement buildings, and game modes. Later, season 2 will start in March 2021, bringing a new combat-oriented game mode, a Jomsviking update, and Settlement festivals, along with new gear and cosmetic items. Season 3 & 4 will be coming in summer & fall 2021, details are not revealed yet though.

The two major expansions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Season Pass are Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris. These will arrive in Spring and Summer next year one after another. Those who own the Season Pass can also access an exclusive quest, The Legend of Beowulf, which will be available on launch day.

