Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows answers some of your questions in gameplay footage

See Yasuke take a leap of faith, Naoe crawl through snow and more.

Ubisoft focused on some of the differences between Assassin's Creed Shadows' dual protagonists when they unveiled the game back in June, but the presentation left many of you with quite a few questions. Ben answered some of them when he shared his impressions three days later. Now it's time to clear up a few other things.

The developers have shared a new video where they show and talk about how Yasuke and Naoe have different strengths and weaknesses when fighting, moving through the world and talking with people, This includes showing how the controversial male playable character can take the series' iconic leap of faith...kind of...

Assassin's Creed Shadows

