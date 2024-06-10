Yasuke and Naoe team up to save Japan in Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay

HQ

After the cinematic reveal last month, we now have our first extended look at the gameplay for Assassin's Creed Shadows. Ubisoft showed off both Yasuke and Naoe at their Forward presentation. As we expected, Yasuke is a heavy hitter, able of taking down foes head-on, while Naoe prefers to lean into the stealth aspect of being an assassin.

Before the gameplay, we heard from Charles Benoit, who spoke a bit about Shadows and its gameplay. As soon as Yasuke and Naoe are united in the story, you'll be able to switch between them, as we heard before, and there's also a dynamic seasons system, which changes the environment dependent on the season you're in.

Then we cut to Yasuke, who arrives in the town of Fukuchiyama. He walks into town on a mission to bring down his target. On the way, he speaks to some NPCs and pets a dog, while also giving us a good look at the scope of the world. As we see later on the map, the game world is huge this time around.

After taking down some guards with his big club, we see one of Yasuke's combat abilities, where he leaps into the air and slams his club on the ground. After he's done wiping the floor with some enemies, Naoe takes over for a proper assassination mission, complete with stealth takedowns and parkouer.

Naoe also has her chain whip to deal with multiple enemies at once when she's surrounded. However, she likes to dive in and out of combat by the looks of things, while Yasuke is happy in the thick of combat.

Check out the gameplay for yourself below: