Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has already outsold Skull and Bones on Steam

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Black Flag Resynced is this summer's big adventure and the highly anticipated remake of the beloved Assassin's Creed game, which also appears to have already gotten off to a superb start.

According to figures from SteamDB, the game has already outsold Skull and Bones on the platform, which only underscores just how eager many players actually are to return to Edward Kenway's world.

The comparison is particularly noteworthy because Skull and Bones was developed by Ubisoft Singapore—the same studio now leading the development of Black Flag Resynced. The latter game builds on the original's acclaimed naval battles and pirate theme, but enhances the experience with modern graphics, revamped gameplay mechanics, and new content.

Our review? Well, you can look forward to it tomorrow.

Are you one of the many who have pre-ordered Black Flag Resynced?