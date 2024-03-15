Aspyr addresses server issues with Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection

Aspyr, the team behind the recently released Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection, has responded to widespread criticism following the game's launch. Currently, the game has overwhelmingly negative reviews on Steam.

At launch, it was reported that over 10,000 people were trying to play at once while only three servers were active, with a maximum of 64 players on each. That's less than 200 people being able to play at once.

"At launch, we experienced critical errors with our network infrastructure. The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser," Aspyr wrote. "Since launch, we've been working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilized to prevent further outages."

Players aren't going to be happy about this whichever way the server outage is spun. Not being able to play a game at launch is pretty dire, even by modern standards, and we'll have to see if Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection can come back from this first impression.