Asha Sharma criticizes her predecessors: Xbox lost its focus and paid the price

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Although this generation got off to a good start for Xbox, Microsoft initially struggled to secure games for its console, while Sony, on the other hand, was cruising ahead. Today, the roles have almost been reversed, but now the PlayStation 5 has a solid foundation with strong sales, while the Xbox Series S/X has fallen behind.

But whose fault is it that things went so wrong? The person ultimately responsible is, of course, the CEO, who from 2014 to 2016 was Phil Spencer, along with his team. One person who seems dissatisfied with their efforts is the new Xbox head, Asha Sharma, and in an interview with Fortune, she appears to criticize the strategy of her predecessors (primarily Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond), arguing that they acted without careful consideration:

"In order to grow, we made a bunch of bets ... and as we did that, we inherently didn't focus on the core business. The number one measure of your strategy is what you put your resources behind, and we simply spread ourselves too thin."

What's your take on this? Was Spencer's strategy sound, or does Sharma have a point?