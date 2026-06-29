As Robert Lewandowski heads to Chicago, Barça reportedly looks to repeat the strategy with Harry Kane

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Robert Lewandowski left FC Barcelona at the end of the season, after four seasons in which he scored 116 goals in 190 matches, winning several league titles and being top goal scorer of LaLiga. He will now move to the Major League Soccer, choosing North America instead of Saudi Arabia, specifically Chicago Fire, with reports that the signing will be made official this week.

And as Lewandowski starts what will likely be his final chapter of his career, FC Barcelona is looking for a replacement. Julián Álvarez was dreamed as the star signing this summer, but the institutional relationship with Atlético de Madrid are at an all-time low, with the Madrid club suing the Catalan club before FIFA for negotiating with the Argentinian player behind their backs.

But Barça has other options: according to the Daily Mail, they are looking to sign Harry Kane from FC Barcelona. The English outlet reported on Sunday that Barça will wait until World Cup, where Kane is one of the leading goal scorers, to restart negotiations with the English forward. On paper, the strategy has similarities: Lewandowski had just turned 33 when he arrived at Barcelona (also from Bayern Munich) in 2022; Kane will turn 33 in July but if he continues to play as Lewandowski did, he still has good years ahead.

However, according to SPORT, there have never been a formal offer from FC Barcelona to Bayer, only an inquiry to gauge the player's willingness to move when they suspected Lewandowski would not continue, but Kane's preference appears to remain at Munich. That would only change unless Kane and Bayern don't agree to a new deal. Kane's contact ends in 2027; Kane asked for a new contract until 2030, but Bayern only wanted to extend his contract until 2029.

Would you like to see Harry Kane playing for FC Barcelona some time in the near future?