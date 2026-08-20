As more videos flood the internet, Stop Killing Games wants us to stop supporting Grand Theft Auto VI leakers

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Stop Killing Games, the organisation best known for taking its fight against the cancellation of online games and the shutting down of servers all the way to the European Parliament, has made a statement regarding the Grand Theft Auto VI leaks. As the GTA VI leaker claims to be fighting for gamers' rights, Stop Killing Games makes it clear in its statement that we are likely witnessing an attempt to grift gamers, as the leaker dangles the tasty morsel of more videos in front of them.

"Footage from GTA 6 has leaked, and a group of hackers, whom we will deliberately not name here, to avoid giving them further attention, claims responsibility," Stop Killing Games writes on social media. The organisation, as many outlets including ourselves have done, adds that while it can't confirm the validity of the leaks, they seem to be official as Rockstar is bringing down the ban hammer left and right.

Further on in the statement, Stop Killing Games asks that you don't open your wallet for a hacker that is only trying to get money and attention. "Do not send these people your money, no matter how much sympathy you may feel for their actions. This is illegal, and frankly, we feel for everyone at Rockstar having to go through this ordeal again, especially just over a week before Rockstar's own official "Extended Look" premieres. Using illegal means to make a point is unacceptable to us and does nothing to protect our right to keep using what we paid for. No matter how strongly you disagree with the decisions of upper management at these companies, there are still thousands of developers who worked hard on this project," Stop Killing Games writes.

Most recently, the hacker has put up a paid poll where voters can decide which parts of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay they want to see next. The leaker is also advertising a cryptocurrency, showing that even if they claim to be for gamers' rights, they have other motives too.