Just over a week ahead of its official gameplay reveal, Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay has been leaked

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Leaked videos showing what appears to be Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay have hit the internet. Ahead of the game's official gameplay reveal next week, what looks like the entire map as well as minutes of driving, shooting and interacting with the open world have been shown.

The leaker, an individual only known as Cyberleek as of the time of writing, made a statement last night, explaining the reasoning behind the leak. They claim to be "fighting for gamers' rights," (via NikTek), and have said that pre-orders shouldn't exist if a game isn't going to be sold as a physical item. If there's no concept of the game running out of copies, then Cyberleek apparently thinks Rockstar should be pressing discs for people who want Grand Theft Auto VI physically.

We won't post the clips here, for hopefully clear reasons, but with the map leak already being taken down, a lot of people are assuming that this gameplay is legitimate. It shows Jason driving through a busy highway in the middle of Leonida, as he gets into an altercation with an NPC. The size of the map looks to be huge, with five counties available to explore. An honour system seems to be included in some way, and the visual fidelity is up there with the trailers we've seen so far.

It doesn't look like the clips shown are ripped from the Netflix gameplay showcase we'll see next week, but people's first impressions of a much more realistic glimpse of what GTA VI will look like may have just been spoiled through these choppy leaks.