Arthur Morgan's voice actor says he is playing Oblivion Remastered

There are many very popular and skilled voice actors in the gaming industry, but not all of them are gamers. One who definitely belongs to the top tier and who is also a recognised gamer is Roger Clark, best known for his role as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2.

He now lets it be known via social media that he is in the process of downloading The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered to relive Bethesda's acclaimed adventure. When a user asks what format he is playing on, he replied: "It's Bethesda so free with XBOX gamepass".

One game not available on Game Pass is Clark's smash hit Red Dead Redemption 2, but as we recently reported, Microsoft has kicked off its spring sale that runs until the end of April. In fact, Rockstar's western epic is available for download at 75% off (£13.74 / €14.99) for the regular version and 80% off (£17.99 / €19.99) for the Ultimate Edition.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is out now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. As Clark points out, it's included with Game Pass.