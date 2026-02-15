Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure gets a beautiful, yet very limited physical edition

HQ

To us 2024's Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure was one of the games of the show at the Summer Game Fest and then one of the best puzzlers in that year. It proposed Nico Recabarren's innovative twist to the genre that was easy to grasp, but then got more and more complex and interesting every step of the way, together with an impactful narrative and the beautiful art by Braid's David Hellman.

Now collector's editions specialists Lost in Cult have put together a gorgeous physical edition for either the Nintendo Switch or the PlayStation 5 version including, as you can see below, several tangible goodies such as a poster, a sticker, art cards, an alternative cover, and even a dev interview and an essay.

As usual with Lost in Cult (who in the past put together Immortality's incredible collectors edition), the only problem here is the very limited quantity produced. You can check out the different bundles here, where you might be also tempted by the vinyl original soundtrack by composer and, ehm, arranger 7omas batista.