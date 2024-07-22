HQ

Many a time have we seen in the past how a great gameplay premise ends up diluted, underdeveloped or replaced as the title built around it progressed. That was my main fear regarding Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, a little game I got to know last month in LA, at Summer Game Fest. I immediately fell in love with that main mechanic and the way it is introduced to the player: you can move main character Jemma left and right in a grid-based environment, but the whole row or column she's in will move along with her, including whatever is placed on the aligned cells, and she can loop off the edges in a retro-looking manner.

The game teaches the player about this and further possibilities from its very title screen. There's no tutorial, no literal hand-holding, as everything is suggested via level design, and this applies until the very end.

In my case, my first time with Arranger: ARPA was on an iPad (as it'll release on Netflix), where the game felt like home, as I dragged Jemma left and right by swiping my finger. However, for this review I requested a Nintendo Switch code, to taste the best of both worlds: touch screen and controller (it also releases on PC and PS5). And, you know what? Even though it feels relaxing and quite natural to swipe your way through the game, I ended up relying on the D-pad alone, both on TV and handheld. You can pretty much play one-handed (you'll eventually press a couple of buttons for interactions and missions), but as the whole experience relies on "we go up, down, left, right", you can play casually but accurately with your left thumb alone.

There's another reason why you can play like that: the game won't put your reflexes to the test with tricky button presses, as its increasing difficulty remains all about what you do, and what you strategically plan to do, with the grid and your moves, in an almost turn-based fashion. You start by doing very simple things as you try to understand how the whole world works, and in that initial process you might find common actions such as talking to a nearby character a bit too complicated for what they are, but once you get to grips grids, you'll move around swiftly, especially when you master the loop-off-the-edge mechanic.

From then on the devs over at Furniture & Mattress keep adding new elements as twists and tweaks to the main mechanic. Swords, rafts, bridges, mine carts, hooks, laser beams, enemies and hazards that sync to your moves, portals, pipes, cats, fishing rods (!)... Everything functions differently as it follows Jemma's peculiar rules in this world, and none of them feel overused nor redundant, as they're normally reserved for specific areas of the map, where you find tightly-designed, self-contained progression with great feeling of reward.

In other words, this game's design as a puzzle adventure game is just masterful. And to me its difficulty curve is too, as even though I always found significant challenge and it took me a good while to solve some of the trickier brain teasers (including side missions), I never got completely stuck: it was always a matter of keep thinking and trying, to finally figure out the way to make it all click. And that's precisely what I ask from a good puzzle, and at any rate there are aids for those who just want to move forward.

But then Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure is not just a very good little puzzle: it also is an adorable, moving, sometimes hilarious story. And this manages to elevate the whole experience to something you will remember. Its fine writing (mostly dialogue) and localisation (at least to Spanish) will keep you looking forward to the next character interaction. A very fitting, ironic sense of humour is there to make both parents and children laugh, but then there's a more mature underlying message reserved for teenagers and adults. The game marketed itself as a self-discovery journey, and in that journey it manages to talk in a very smart way about sedentariness, addiction to screens and social media, fitting in, posturing, independent thinking, exclusion, and more.

To complete a beautiful whole, the more artistic side of things make game design and story work together in the most sensitive way. From the bizarre character design to how environments and cutscenes are portrayed on screen, from the first guitar notes welcoming you to a new area to how you feel like you're stepping on leaves despite the gridded presentation - it really looks like the developers worked in harmony.

I would have liked to have a dialogue log to re-read some of the more interesting or funny lines, and perhaps the game gets a little bit too obtuse or deliberately confusing with backtracking and map navigation in its second half for you to complete the optional side missions, but the former can be fixed and the latter has more to do with how completionists want to approach this game and its secrets.

Jemma "moves a little differently" in this world and that is not just fine - it's what gives Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure a double purpose in terms of both unique gameplay and narrative. It makes you think, and not just about the puzzles themselves, while you try to make everything fit, or perhaps while you are actually disarranging what was a bit too arranged. For this lovely adventure we're thankful, this is the game you all have to play this summer.