Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure - A Guide to secrets and secondary missions

In my Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure review I tell you why you should definitely try this game before the summer's end. It's as easy as putting it on your mobile device via Netflix if you have a subscription, or as buying and downloading it for Nintendo Switch, PS5, or PC. Either way, you won't regret it because it's a refreshing experience for the warmer season; with a beautiful message, a cute story and unique puzzles.

Now, while those puzzles can get a little tricky, the purpose of this Arranger guide is not to give you a step-by-step walkthrough of how to solve each puzzle. One of the great things about this game is that you can learn for yourself how to move Jemma through the rows and columns to move forward with the different elements that are introduced, and if you get stuck, the game itself offers you some options to make it a walk in the park, which you can activate by following these steps:



Enter the pause menu

Go to "Settings

Click on "Gameplay

Select "Assists" options

In this menu, you can choose whether you want to "skip puzzles" or activate the "quest tracker" to show you where the next objective is.



That said, Arranger: ARPA has some optional side quests that are a little hidden, some secrets and some quirky solutions, and based on your requests we'll be filling out this support guide for Furniture & Mattress' new indie gem. Needless to say, you'll find some light spoilers for the story.

How to solve the bells puzzle

One of the best puzzles in the game is also one of the simplest because it's not based on complex grid movements, but more on Zelda-style environmental intuition. If we tell you literally we'll spoil the genius, but let's just say that the game will guide you towards another type of bell as an alternative to the ruined one. Now, have you realised how to ring all three at once?

How to complete Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure to 100%

Before you face the final boss and defeat the Static in the Hold, the game will clearly warn you that you can still explore the map to complete tasks before there's no more turning back. Here we recommend that you save your game and don't take the lift to the party until you complete the optional side-quests. So what are these side-quests? Read on...

What are shrines?

Shrines are places in both the main story and secondary objectives that provide you with more lore on what the Arrangers, Jemma and Mog's race or bloodline, are all about. When you complete them, a traditional 3x3 panel puzzle awaits, the kind where you slide the gap to fit the image. In doing so, you receive an ancient scripture about the Arranger... and about our own world today.

For example, by completing the mine or by activating the special power with you-know-who.

What if I don't do the animal pairs?

This happened to us in our game and it could very well happen to you. When you arrive in the jungle area you meet the Animalist, a character who asks you to play matchmaker to pair up three species of animals. However, this is also just when the game world opens up with various paths, and as there is no map as such in Arranger that you can consult, you may very well leave and continue completing the main quest.

But don't worry: at the point above, just before you enter the lift, you can explore the map again, and although it's a short walk away, you'll soon reach the jungle area along the creek path (see attached image). From there, you will very easily see the gorilla lair, if you haven't already completed it. Apart from that, you must find the entrance through a giant egg to the dinosaur-ostrich hideout, and finally the entrance to the snake corner through a large chute surrounded by pipes. The three puzzles are a bit more difficult but a lot of fun, and we won't tell you how to solve them for now.

How to get to the three secret fireflies

Another optional shrine. Unlike the animal couple area, here Jemma notices that the map has changed since last time, so it's arguably an endgame mission, or at least something you can't do on your first visit to the forest, but when the scenery transforms after the event with the lovers and the abyss.

Specifically, you'll see three larger fireflies in green, purple and blue colours, but seemingly unreachable by the standard path, as if isolated on separate patches of land.

Let's once again draw inspiration from Zelda: here it's a matter of bending the established rules a bit, breaking the invisible wall and thinking imaginatively. For the first two large fireflies, try crossing the stage in their direction. For the first one (green, from the south) you will leave the map, and for the second one (purple, from the north) you will build an invisible path one square at a time. And how do you reach the blue firefly, to the west? Stop trying to cross the stage: look at the picture, in the area with three small fireflies, there are three sliding bushes. Didn't you just realise? If you line up three and three, the path will open up.

Oh, and don't get hung up on the slippery squirrel: we drove it into unexpected places, and it wasn't really useful for opening the shrine.

Where is the Easter egg of the secret armchair?

We'll leave that one for you to discover on your own, at least for a few days, but it turns out there's a secret corner on the Arranger map that leads you to a cosy, comfortable and... realistic? Easter-egg kind of scene. Hint: you'll find it shortly after saving the loving couple.

Have you found the armchair too, and what do you think it means?