Ari Aster reveals he's written a Hereditary prequel

Ari Aster's Hereditary not only put the director on the map, but it also stands as one of the scariest horror films of the last decade. An unsettling ride from start to finish, horror fans have longed for something similar for a long time, and Aster may just have it waiting in the wings.

Speaking at a Q&A for the film caught by Gold Derby, Aster revealed he's written a prequel to Hereditary. "I wrote a prequel to this. It never feels like the right time. It's a prequel, not a sequel so I don't know where this goes," he said.

Hereditary follows a family grieving the loss of a mother and grandmother. Shortly after, another tragic passing leads the family even further astray, as they slowly discover the dark and twisted past of the loved one they've left behind. A prequel, then, is likely to go into that past, and give more details about Annie's mother, and the demonic cult she found as the main hobby of her life.

It's a unique time for horror right now, as we're seeing a new wave of names emerge like Curry Barker and Kane Parsons. Aster also had a bit to say about the genre's other recent successes: "This is a really interesting month with Curry and Kane. I hadn't seen Kane's shorts until Backrooms came out. He's really interesting. He's 20 years old and what he's been doing on Blender, I think he's clearly following a vision. I'm thrilled to see that. That's so exciting."

Perhaps now is the time for Aster to come back and flex his Hereditary muscles. If recent weeks have proven anything, though, it's that people will always love a good scare.