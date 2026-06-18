Archaeologists believe they have found an older version of Stonehenge three miles from existing site

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When it comes to the United Kingdom, there are few landmarks that are as ancient and well-known as that of Stonehenge. The famous collection of stones, arranged in a circular formation, which are thought to be tied to the solstices in the summer and winter, is a hugely popular tourist site largely because of its historic ties.

Stonehenge has been dated to be around 4,500 years old, which is why it continues to baffle archaeologists as there are still frequent discussions about how the site was constructed and how such a primitive civilization managed to be so technical with their vision for it. This is all on top of the fact that Stonehenge's actual purpose hasn't actually been confirmed, with leading theories being that it is made to primarily be a gathering site.

Interestingly, Stonehenge doesn't even seem to be the oldest site of its kind in the area, as archaeologists have uncovered what seems to be an older and much simpler version of the rock formation around three miles away from Stonehenge.

As per BBC News, this newly discovered site is thought to be around 500 years older than Stonehenge, but it displays elements that suggest it had the same purpose of being tied to the summer and winter solstices. There is little remaining of this new site, but two holes found in the ground, thought to be used to position wooden posts, do actually line up with the Stonehenge's solstice setup. There have even been pottery, flint tools, and animal bones found at the site, suggesting it was also a meeting point for ancient people.