April Fools joke Destiny 2 Wordle clone is sticking around

Despite originally being an April Fools joke, the Destiny 2 Wordle clone, Rolldle is here to stay. Designed as quite the hardcore clone, this game asks players to name exact weapon configurations judging by the popularity of the archetypes and perks. It's not an easy game, and it requires a decent knowledge of Destiny 2's loot and weapon system, but it's also a great way to test your knowledge of the game.

The idea is to literally pick perks and a masterwork for a specified weapon. You'll be given the popularity of the roll of that weapon based on its Light.gg ratings, and from there you have to select four perks and the masterwork that make up that roll. You have six guesses and each wrong answer will tell you whether the perk/masterwork you picked was more or less popular than the one you selected.

Be sure to head here to give today's Rolldle a go, and be sure to let us know how many guesses it took you to beat the puzzle.