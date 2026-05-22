Apple Music wants to "keep music fair" during the time of AI

HQ

Apple Music has written an open letter to music labels and industry partners entitled What We're Doing to Keep Music Fair. The idea is to help the music business in the world of AI, as reported by 9 to 5 Mac.

According to Apple Music, technology should amplify artists, and not replace them. At the moment, AI music represents significantly less than 1% of all plays on the service. Still, the use of AI needs transparency and actions to prevent abuse. Apple is not banning AI-generated music, but it must be clearly labelled and not misleading.

Apple has developed internal tools that help identify AI-generated content in its ongoing fight against fraud, spam and impersonation. When a majority of plays for an AI song are coming from stream manipulation, Apple Music automatically removes that song from the service. Apple's Music Style Guide forbids the use of AI in a misleading manner.

Apple also states that in 2025 it excluded about 2 billion manipulated streams, redistributing those royalties to its pay-out pool. Stream manipulation on Apple Music is below 0.5%, which is one of the lowest rates in the industry.

Already features like AutoMix and the recent debut of Playlist Playground help users quickly create personalised playlists using a natural language prompt.