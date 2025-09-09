Apple drops Plus, introduces iPhone 17 Air and upgraded Pro

HQ

There will be no more Plus model, as Apple just revealed the new iPhone 17 series without the larger version that first debuted alongside the iPhone 6S. The big headline this time, however, is that the base model finally gets a 120Hz display — something that has long been standard in the rest of the smartphone world, even in cheaper devices. The screen also includes always-on functionality and an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Under the hood, we find the new A19 chip, which promises not only better performance but also slightly longer battery life. Apple is also introducing a new protective glass that is said to be three times more scratch resistant and reduce reflections. Other smaller improvements include faster charging, 256 GB of storage as standard, and a Center Stage front camera. iPhone 17 pre-orders open on September 12 at 2:00 PM and shipments begin on September 19. The starting price is set 799 USD.

The alternative model this year, taking over from Plus, is the iPhone Air — a device measuring only 5.6 mm at its thinnest point. But thin doesn't mean weak. On the contrary, it's powered by Apple's latest A19 Pro chip, which the company claims is the fastest processor in any smartphone to date. Add to that the new C1X modem, which reportedly doubles the speed of its predecessors, and the N1 chip enabling Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support.

Cameras are another major highlight. On the back sits a 48 MP Fusion Camera capable of 2x zoom at optical quality, while the front houses an 18 MP Center Stage camera for video calls and selfies. The 6.5-inch display offers 120 Hz refresh rate, always-on functionality, and a maximum brightness of 3000 nits. Another big step is Apple's decision to completely remove the physical SIM card worldwide. iPhone Air is therefore a pure eSIM device, freeing up more internal space for components. Pre-orders open September 12 at 2:00 PM, with launch set for September 19 and a price of 999 USD.

For those who want even more, Apple is also releasing the Pro — the powerhouse model — and it's significantly upgraded this year. While the Air has slimmed down, the Pro has instead become thicker and sturdier thanks to a new aluminum chassis. The result is a phone that is both more durable and more premium-looking. Several new colors are also introduced, including a striking orange that's bound to turn heads. Inside, the A19 Pro processor delivers Apple's fastest iPhone experience yet. Whether the performance boost will be noticeable in everyday use remains to be seen, but Apple promises smoother, more consistent power thanks to a new cooling system. The screen and back also feature an upgraded Ceramic Shield, now said to be three times more scratch resistant.

On the camera side, the biggest upgrade is a 4x telephoto lens with 48 megapixels, effectively allowing 8x zoom in 12 MP. All three rear cameras are now 48 MP, while the selfie camera supports Apple's Center Stage. For video creators, ProRes RAW has been added, offering higher levels of detail for professional recordings. Storage starts at 256 GB and goes all the way up to a massive 2 TB. Apple hasn't disclosed the exact battery capacity but calls it their best ever. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at 1099 USD, with pre-orders opening on September 12 at 2:00 PM and launch on September 19.

So — will you be tempted by the iPhone 17, the ultra-thin Air, or the powerhouse Pro?