Apex Legends u-turns on controversial battle pass changes

Earlier this month, Apex Legends decided to shoot itself in the foot, hand, and mouth as it decided that it was going to make some big changes to its battle pass, including forcing players to part with real cash in order to buy the battle pass.

After a pushback from fans which saw over 70,000 negative reviews, the Apex Legends account on X/Twitter has revealed that these changes will no longer be taking place. The price of the battle pass will be set back at 950 Apex Coins.

Previously, players who enjoyed the grind could have made enough Apex Coins to buy the next season's battle pass without spending a dime of real money, however the change would have prevented that. Now, it's fair game to either buy or earn the battle pass.