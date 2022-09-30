Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Apex Legends

Apex Legends to start celebrating the spooky season next week

The Halloween celebrations will kick off on October 4 and will run until November 1.

HQ

Tomorrow is the first day of October, which essentially means it is the spooky season. With this being the case, various games are looking to start celebrating Halloween in-game, with themed events and so on, and one title that is already looking to do such a thing is Apex Legends.

As mentioned in a blog post, Apex Legends will be bringing back the Fight or Fright event next week, when the celebrations start on October 4. This will include an array of Halloween-themed skins and cosmetics, and will also include weekly limited-time modes, those being:


  1. Shadow Royale LTM (October 4 - October 11)

  2. Gun Run LTM (October 11 - October 18)

  3. Control LTM (October 18 - October 25)

  4. Shadow Royale LTM (October 25 - November 1)

And as you might have inferred with those dates, the event will be coming to an end on November 1, meaning you have around a month to earn some Halloween goodies for your various Legends.

