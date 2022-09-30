Apex Legends to start celebrating the spooky season next week

HQ

Tomorrow is the first day of October, which essentially means it is the spooky season. With this being the case, various games are looking to start celebrating Halloween in-game, with themed events and so on, and one title that is already looking to do such a thing is Apex Legends.

As mentioned in a blog post, Apex Legends will be bringing back the Fight or Fright event next week, when the celebrations start on October 4. This will include an array of Halloween-themed skins and cosmetics, and will also include weekly limited-time modes, those being:



Shadow Royale LTM (October 4 - October 11)

Gun Run LTM (October 11 - October 18)

Control LTM (October 18 - October 25)

Shadow Royale LTM (October 25 - November 1)



And as you might have inferred with those dates, the event will be coming to an end on November 1, meaning you have around a month to earn some Halloween goodies for your various Legends.