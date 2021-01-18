Apex Legends Season 8 to launch on February 2

You're watching Advertisements

Respawn has announced that its premier battle royale title Apex Legends will be moving on to its eighth season as soon as February 2. The Season 8 - Mayhem update will be available to explore very soon, adding a whole range of new content to the live game, alongside the 16th Legend, Fuse.

Fuse is an explosives enthusiast who after living a life of chaos has decided to join the Apex programme. We aren't privy to his abilities or what role he will fill in the game yet, but we can probably expect him to cause a bang when he becomes playable.

As for the other content coming in Season 8 - Mayhem, a new lever-action rifle will be available to use, called the 30-30 Repeater, and on top of this, the Kings Canyon map will be seeing its third major overhaul since the game's launch to keep it feeling fresh to play.

As for when we'll get the detailed update notes for what else is coming in Season 8 - Mayhem that is yet to be determined. Be sure to check out Fuse's origin trailer below.