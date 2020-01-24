Cookies

Apex Legends Season 4 starts on February 4

EA and Respawn are adding a new legend called Forge, as well as a new battle pass and much more.

EA and Respawn have revealed Season 4 of Apex Legends, which is called Assimilation, and will be landing on February 4 to usher in a load of new content once again, including a new legend by the name of Forge.

Apex Legends

Forge is all about strength, as you can tell from his size, and Shatter Gauntlets are used to quite literally beat the opposition, adding a heavyweight option for players looking to gain the upper hand.

A new season also means a new Battle Pass as well, and this one features legendary skins, Apex Packs, loading screens, music packs, and more.

On top of this we can also expect a new bolt-action sniper rifle called the Sentinel, Ranked series 3, and free login gifts, with more details on all of Season 4 available in the livestream replay down below.

Are you eager to try Forge?

