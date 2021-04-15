Apex Legends now has over 100 million players

You're watching Advertisements

Apex Legends was off to a good start amongst both gamers and media when it was released two years ago. And since then, it has just gotten better and has been given the amount of love and care that make people stay and attract larger crowds. Late Wednesday, the official account revealed on Twitter that a new milestone has been reached as it now over 100 million players.

We think this is very well deserved and firmly believes it's going to grow a whole lot more during the upcoming years if Respawn Entertainment continues to treat their game like they have so far.