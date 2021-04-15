LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Borderlands 3: Director's Cut
 See in hd icon
logo hd live | Sea of Thieves: Season Two
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Apex Legends

Apex Legends now has over 100 million players

The game has now been out for a total of two years.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Apex Legends was off to a good start amongst both gamers and media when it was released two years ago. And since then, it has just gotten better and has been given the amount of love and care that make people stay and attract larger crowds. Late Wednesday, the official account revealed on Twitter that a new milestone has been reached as it now over 100 million players.

We think this is very well deserved and firmly believes it's going to grow a whole lot more during the upcoming years if Respawn Entertainment continues to treat their game like they have so far.

Apex Legends

Related texts

Apex LegendsScore

Apex Legends
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"The mix of weapons, the revive mechanic, the excellent design of the map, the fluidity of the controls, and the stellar gunplay all combine to make a slick first-person experience."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy