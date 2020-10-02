Apex Legends is starting crossplay tests next week

You're watching Advertisements

Starting next week, players on PC (Origin), PS4 and Xbox One will be able to play Apex Legends together. Respawn specified their crossplay plans to merge the matchmaking servers of all current systems on October 6. The developer confirmed that console players will not be matched with those on the computer, however, mixed groups are the exception here. If at least one PC player is in a party, all players will play against people who use mouse and keyboard, too.

Once the next update rolls out, the crossplay option is activated by default, but you can manually turn it off. Respawn is not recommending to do so because it will very likely result in long matchmaking queue times. If you decide to not interact with players on other systems, you can only play against users who have also manually deactivated this option on their respective system. Parties with users from multiple systems are allowed to talk to each other via the in-game chat and look for friends on other platforms.

Additionally, a new game mode will be available on October 6: Flashpoint on Kings Canyon. In this time-limited event mode, you will not be able to collect any healing items on the way, with the exception of phoenix kits that can be crafted at the Replicator. Instead, Respawn has set up hotspot zones where all legends slowly and automatically regenerate damaged health and shield energy over time. The developers wanted to try their hands on a large team deathmatch in which the ring shrinks continuously (i.e. without a break between phases).

In addition to Flashpoint, Apex Legends is getting a new event called Aftermarket. Players can complete specific quests during the event period to earn points along the way. Those who do this long enough will receive cosmetic rewards depending on their own diligence. At the same time, expensive event skins are being sold to the players. This whole thing will run from October 6 to October 21 and you can read all there is to know directly on the Apex Legends blog, if you like.