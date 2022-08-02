Apex Legends: Hunted gameplay trailer shows Vantage in-action

HQ

As promised, Respawn has released the gameplay trailer for the next season of Apex Legends. Known as Hunted, this season is adding a new character known as Vantage (who comes with an adorable bat companion), and is also seeing changes to the map, Kings Canyon.

With a lot on the cards, the brand new trailer gives us our first look at Vantage in-action in-game, and even shows off some of the new changes to Kings Canyon, which seems to have a few new points of interest.

To add to this, there's a fresh battle pass that will be coming of course, and if you're curious when you can check out all of this in-game, Apex Legends: Hunted debuts on August 9.