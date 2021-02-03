Apex Legends heading to Nintendo Switch this March

You're watching Advertisements

Respawn promised to give us an update about the Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends before EA ended its earnings call yesterday, and the studio kept its word.

We now know that Apex Legends will come to Nintendo Switch on March 9. It'll even arrive with some extra stuff to compensate us for the long wait. Not only will we get 30 free levels of Season 8's Battle Pass, but Switch players will also get double experience points the first two weeks after launch. Just a nice little incentive to join PC, PlayStation and Xbox players in the fight as early as possible.