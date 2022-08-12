Apex Legends has set its new all-time Steam player count

HQ

EA and Respawn have done really well with Apex Legends over the years and continued to grow the game with interesting new characters, content and updates. And this approach to the live service development of the game has seemed to pay off as of late and around when the latest season, Hunted debuted, the battle royale game set a new peak player count on Steam.

As shown by Steam Charts, on Wednesday, August 10, the game clocked in at 510,286 players on Steam, which is the most that this version of the game has ever recorded at once. While it should be noted that Apex Legends has been seeing a significant growth for a while, that amount of players is enough to catapult the game into eighth in Steam's all-time concurrent player list, with the game behind hugely popular titles such as PUBG: Battlegrounds, Lost Ark, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Elden Ring, New World, and Cyberpunk 2077.

As Apex Legends is continuing to record concurrent players at a low of around 300,000 right now, we'll have to see whether this peak can be bested again soon.

Have you checked out the new season of the battle royale yet?