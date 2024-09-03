Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship to be held in Japan

HQ

Respawn has locked down the host country, city, and venue for the upcoming Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship. The major and premier event will be heading to Asia to bring the massive tournament to Sapporo, Japan in late January-early February.

The tournament will be hosted at the Daiwa House Premist Dome between January 29 and February 2, and it will offer a prize pool of $2 million to fight over, and the bragging rights of being called champion for the 2023/24 campaign.

Speaking about the choice to head to Japan, EA Entertainment's senior director of esports, John Nelson, stated: "The ALGS has a massive community in Japan, and we've seen all of the comments asking us to bring the program to the country, which is why we couldn't be more excited to celebrate the marquee event on our competitive calendar at the iconic Daiwa House Premist Dome."

Will you be watching the ALGS Year 4 Championship?