Apex Legends Global Series is heading to Germany for Split 2 Playoffs

Respawn has confirmed the official host country, city, and venue for the upcoming Split 2 Playoffs of the Apex Legends Global Series. The competitive scene will be heading to Germany for the event, with Mannheim's SAP Arena selected as the venue of choice.

The tournament will see the 40 best Apex Legends teams from around the world flocking to the city to fight for a share of a $1 million prize pool between August 29 and September 1. This will be the first time that an ALGS event has been hosted in Germany.

