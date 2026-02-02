Apex Legends for Switch is being retired in August

HQ

If you're playing Apex Legends on Switch, it seems like it's time to think about upgrading to a newer format. On EA's official website, Respawn Entertainment says this version will be shut down starting August 4.

That said, the Switch 2 version won't be affected, and you'll be able to "use any existing balances from Nintendo Switch on Nintendo Switch 2" if you decide to upgrade. They also clarify:

"All players' progress, purchases, and earnings are tied to their individual EA accounts. Everything that has been earned or purchased, including Apex Coins and cosmetics, will carry over to Nintendo Switch 2, even if you purchase Nintendo Switch 2 after August 4, 2026. Please note that in some regions, local laws require you to use digital currency within 180 days of purchase."

This means that if you buy a Switch 2 and continue playing, you won't lose anything, and you don't need to do so before a specific date. On August 4, Switch will be discontinued, but your account will remain so you can resume your career whenever you want. It is also emphasized that no other formats are affected by this.