Apex Legends executive producer leaves Respawn

Respawn Entertainment had a really good 2020 and released two games that both beat expectations; Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. But now, a year later, there has been some major changes within the company. First, the studio founder and CEO Vince Zampella became the new leader of Dice LA and will take them in a new direction and change the name.

Now the Apex Legends executive producer Drew McCoy (who also participated in originally setting the studio up and worked with the founders Vince Zampella and Jason West at Infinity Ward) has announced on Twitter that he is leaving the company. In two tweets, he writes:

"Today marks the start of a new adventure for me. I will absolutely cherish the last 10 years I spent helping start Respawn and ship some awesome games alongside amazing people. I'll miss the people the most - the daily arguments, successes, failures, and everything inbetween.

For everyone who played our games, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Not sure where I'm going yet, but rest assured I can't stay away from games for long!

Be excellent to each other"

McCoy was also the producer of both Titanfall and Titanfall 2, so it's fair to say it's quite the loss for Respawn Entertainment. We assume there will be many developers fighting to hire him, but we could also see McCoy starting his own studio. Regardless of where he ends up, we wish him good luck and are thankful that he'll continue making video games.