Apex Legends blows up Kings Canyon in Season 8 trailer

Season 8: Mayhem won't start in Apex Legends until February 2, but I can understand why Respawn decided to give us its launch trailer today. I hope you don't mind some big changes coming to Kings Canyon...

Because today's Apex Legends trailer makes it clear that the developers weren't joking when they said the game's original map will change quite a bit in the upcoming season. It all starts fine and dandy with Fuse, the new legend, marking his arrival in what isn't exactly a subtle way, but let's just say that he isn't well-liked by everyone. You can see the consequences of that and glimpses of what the map will look like in the trailer below. Specific details about it will be shared closer to launch.